Tigers remain unranked in both polls after first SEC victory
Despite a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs to open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday, the LSU Tigers remained unranked in both polls released on Sunday.
LSU (3-1, 1-0) received 24 votes in the Associated Press Poll and 36 votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
AP Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama 4-0 (58)
2. Georgia 4-0 (4)
3. Oregon 4-0
4. Penn State 4-0
5. Iowa 4-0
6. Oklahoma 4-0
7. Cincinnati 3-0
8. Arkansas 4-0
9. Notre Dame 4-0
10. Florida 3-1
11. Ohio State 3-1
12. Ole Miss 3-0
13. BYU 4-0
14. Michigan 4-0
15. Texas A&M 3-1
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0
17. Michigan State 4-0
18. Fresno State 4-1
19. Oklahoma State 4-0
20. UCLA 3-1
21. Baylor 4-0
22. Auburn 3-1
23. North Carolina State 3-1
24. Wake Forest 4-0
25. Clemson 2-2
USA Today Coaches Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama 4-0 (64)
2. Georgia 4-0 (1)
3. Oregon 4-0
4. Oklahoma 4-0
5. Iowa 4-0
6. Penn State 4-0
7. Notre Dame 4-0
8. Cincinnati 3-0
9. Florida 3-1
10. Ohio State 3-1
11. Arkansas 4-0
12. Ole Miss 3-0
13. Texas A&M 3-1
14. Michigan 4-0
15. BYU 4-0
16. (tie) Michigan State 4-0
16. (tie) Coastal Carolina 4-0
18. Oklahoma State 4-0
19. Clemson 2-2
20. UCLA 3-1
21. Fresno State 4-1
22. Auburn 3-1
23. Kentucky 4-0
24. Baylor 4-0
25. Wake Forest 4-0