Tigers remain unranked in both polls after first SEC victory

Despite a win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs to open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday, the LSU Tigers remained unranked in both polls released on Sunday.

LSU (3-1, 1-0) received 24 votes in the Associated Press Poll and 36 votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

AP Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama 4-0 (58)

2. Georgia 4-0 (4)

3. Oregon 4-0

4. Penn State 4-0

5. Iowa 4-0

6. Oklahoma 4-0

7. Cincinnati 3-0

8. Arkansas 4-0

9. Notre Dame 4-0

10. Florida 3-1

11. Ohio State 3-1

12. Ole Miss 3-0

13. BYU 4-0

14. Michigan 4-0

15. Texas A&M 3-1

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0

17. Michigan State 4-0

18. Fresno State 4-1

19. Oklahoma State 4-0

20. UCLA 3-1

21. Baylor 4-0

22. Auburn 3-1

23. North Carolina State 3-1

24. Wake Forest 4-0

25. Clemson 2-2





USA Today Coaches Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama 4-0 (64)

2. Georgia 4-0 (1)

3. Oregon 4-0

4. Oklahoma 4-0

5. Iowa 4-0

6. Penn State 4-0

7. Notre Dame 4-0

8. Cincinnati 3-0

9. Florida 3-1

10. Ohio State 3-1

11. Arkansas 4-0

12. Ole Miss 3-0

13. Texas A&M 3-1

14. Michigan 4-0

15. BYU 4-0

16. (tie) Michigan State 4-0

16. (tie) Coastal Carolina 4-0

18. Oklahoma State 4-0

19. Clemson 2-2

20. UCLA 3-1

21. Fresno State 4-1

22. Auburn 3-1

23. Kentucky 4-0

24. Baylor 4-0

25. Wake Forest 4-0