Tigers start hot again, but this time can't hold lead in loss to Bama
Once again the LSU bats started hot but this time the early lead did not hold as the Tigers dropped a 6-5 decision Saturday afternoon to Alabama at Alex Box Stadium. The loss drops LSU to 31-19 on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news