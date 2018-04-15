Daniel Cabrera’s three-run homer capped a six-run ninth inning rally which enabled LSU to defeat Tennessee 9-7 on Sunday evening at The Box and complete a three-game sweep of the Southeastern Conference series.

HOW THEY SCORED

Tennessee second inning – Nico Mascia doubled. After Evan Russell struck out, Mascia scored on a single by Pete Derkay. TENNESSEE 1, LSU 0

Tennessee third inning – With two out, Justin Ammons and Andre Lipcius singled. Mascia hit a three-run homer over the rightfield fence. TENNESSEE 4, LSU 0

LSU fourth inning – Austin Bain doubled. After Hunter Feduccia fouled out to the third baseman, Bain advanced to third on a ground out to the shortstop by Cabrera. After Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch, Bain scored on a passed ball by Benito Santiago. TENNESSEE 4, LSU 1

LSU fifth inning – With two out, Zach Watson was hit by a pitch. Watson scored on Antoine Duplantis’ double. Duplantis scored on a single by Bain. TENNESSEE 4, LSU 3

Tennessee seventh inning – With one out, Jay Charleston singled and moved to second on a wild pitch by Nick Bush. After Ammons walked, Charleston scored from second base on a ground out to the pitcher by Lipcius. TENNESSEE 5, LSU 3

Tennessee eighth inning – With one out, Derkay singled. Brandon Chinea lined out to the third baseman Slaughter. Derkay went to second when Slaughter made a throwing error trying to double him off first base. Derkay scored on a single by Brodie Leftridge. Santiago walked. Leftridge advanced to third and Santiago moved to second on a wild pitch by Bush. Leftridge scored when Slaughter made an error on Charleston’s ground ball. TENNESSEE 7, LSU 3

LSU ninth inning – Pinch-hitter Chris Reid reached on an error by the shortstop Lipcius. Reid went to third on a single by Beau Jordan. Reid scored and Beau Jordan was safe at second on a throwing error by the shortstop Lipcius on Watson’s ground ball. Duplantis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Beau Jordan and Watson scored on a double by Bain. After Feduccia struck out, Cabrera hit a three-run homer over the rightfield fence. LSU 9, TENNESSEE 7

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

On a day in which the Tigers were unsuccessful in getting clutch hits, they came through with two big ones in the bottom of the ninth to rally from four runs down for the victory. With LSU down 7-4, Bain got the Tigers within a run on a two-run double. Following Feduccia’s strikeout, Cabrera hit his game-winning home run.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Bain and Cabrera delivered the two big hits in the Tigers’ ninth-inning rally. Bain’s two-run double put LSU behind 7-6. One out later, Cabrera’s three-run homer was the game-winner for LSU. The home run was the fourth of the season for Cabrera. Bain had two other hits in the game. He doubled and scored a run in the fourth and had a RBI single in the fifth. Cabrera was 0-for-4 before hitting his home run.

Cabrera’s comments: “I was just looking for a fast ball. I laid off the first one. (Andrew Schultz) was a hard-thrower. He throws about 94-96 (miles per hour). I didn’t think he would throw a changeup on 1-0. I was just floating around the bases. This is why I came to LSU.”





KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 11, Tennessee 9

Errors: Tennessee 3, LSU 3

Left on base: Tennessee 9, LSU 8

Walks issued: Tennessee 1, LSU 6

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 11, Tennessee 7

Stolen bases: Tennessee 0, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 2 2B

Beau Jordan: 2-for-5, 1 run scored

Antoine Duplantis: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

Daniel Cabrera: 1-for-5, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Zach Watson: 0-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Devin Fontenot: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K

Matthew Beck: 2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K

TENNESSEE

Pete Derkay: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 2 BB

Brodie Leftridge: 2-for-4, 1 run scored

Nico Mascia: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 2B

Will Neely: 8 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K





NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Bain at second base and Webre at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Fontenot was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .The series finale was turned into a bullpen game with Fontenot pitching first. He was lifted after two innings. . .AJ Labas, who threw six scoreless innings against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, gave up the three-run homer to Mascia in his first inning on the mound. . .Five relievers handled the last six innings – Todd Peterson, Beck, Bush, John Kodros and Taylor Petersen. Bush gave up three runs and three hits in 1.2 innings. The other four relief pitchers gave up only one hit. . .Duplantis extended his hitting streak to nine games with a RBI double in the fifth. . .The Tigers were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position heading into the ninth inning. Both Bain and Cabrera had timely hits in the bottom of the ninth. . .Neely, the Vols starting pitcher, held LSU to three runs and nine hits through eight innings. Two errors by the shortstop Lipcius led to the sixth-run ninth inning. Zach Linginfelter gave up Bain’s double and Schultz allowed Cabrera’s homer. . .Slaughter, who had committed one error all season, had three errors Sunday. . .The victory was No. 1,400 for Paul Mainieri as a Division I coach. He is the 13th coach with 1,400 victories and the fourth active coach with that number of victories. . .The Tigers had a 1-303 record since 1972 when trailing by at least four runs after eight innings. The one victory prior to Sunday came in ten innings against Arkansas two seasons ago. . .LSU has won five consecutive regular-season series against the Volunteers. Four of the five series victories came by sweeps. . .The Tigers are 24-13 overall, 9-6 in the SEC. LSU is in second place in the Western Division – one game behind Arkansas. Tennessee is 21-17 overall, 5-10 in the SEC. The Vols are in last place in the Eastern Division. . .The paid attendance was 10,451.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Tulane at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. The Green Wave (16-21) split a doubleheader with Houston at New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. Tulane won the opener 2-0 and lost the nightcap 5-3. The Green Wave won the series from the Cougars.