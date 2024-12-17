Tigers take down Seton Hall 91-64 in Hall of Fame Showcase

Aneesah Morrow’s two-way performance led the charge for LSU’s decisive win over Seton Hall on Tuesday. (Photo by Associated Press)

The fifth-ranked LSU Tigers remained perfect on the season, pulling away for a decisive 91-64 victory over Seton Hall in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame women's showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena. Led by Mikaylah Williams' sharp shooting and Aneesah Morrow's dominant double-double, the Tigers improved to 13-0 while showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive intensity.

Second Quarter Explosion from Mikaylah Williams

What began as a tight contest transformed dramatically when sophomore sensation Mikaylah Williams caught fire from beyond the arc. After a quiet first quarter with just three points, Williams unleashed a barrage of three-pointers to open the second period, draining three consecutive shots from deep. Her diverse scoring arsenal was on full display as she connected from multiple spots on the floor, including a catch-and-shoot corner three and a confident pull-up from the wing after her defender went under a screen. Williams finished with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including six three-pointers, while adding five rebounds and five assists.

Morrow delivers impressive two-way performance

Aneesah Morrow turned in perhaps her most complete performance of the season, posting an impressive 24-point, 19-rebound stat line that demonstrated her growing offensive repertoire. The senior forward, who had previously struggled from three-point range this season (1-of-5 before this game), showed improved touch from deep by connecting on 2-of-3 attempts. Her efficient 8-of-13 shooting from the field and three steals highlighted her two-way impact as she dominated the paint on both ends.

How about that defense?

LSU's defensive effort proved decisive, particularly during a game-changing 35-10 run that bridged the first and second quarters. The Tigers' suffocating defense forced Seton Hall into rushed shots and turnovers, with the Pirates shooting a mere 31% from the field and struggling mightily from three-point range (8-of-34). Playing without second-leading scorer Savannah Catalon, Seton Hall managed just 18 points in the paint - a stark contrast to LSU's 38 paint points. The Tigers' defensive pressure generated 15 turnovers while their offensive efficiency (54% from the field, 45% from three) created an insurmountable lead that grew to 27 points by halftime.

