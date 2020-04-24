He had to wait longer than many projected, but Kristian Fulton has a new home.

The Tennessee Titans selected Fulton with the 61st pick, late in the second round, in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night. Adding Fulton to Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson whom they selected in the first round at No. 29.

The Rummel alum was the 7th LSU Tiger taken in the first two rounds. Safety Grant Delpit was taken earlier in the second by the Cleveland Browns. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow led the draft at No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by K'Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Patrick Queen (Ravens) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs).

The Tigers' seven picks through the first two rounds is the most in school history over that span. The LSU school record for NFL Draft picks for an entire draft is nine.



