TJ Finley turns in record performance vs. Denham Springs
LSU's quarterback of the future put together a performance for the history books.
TJ Finley, a newly minted Rivals 4-star, accounted for 9 total touchdowns -- seven through the air and an additional two rushing. Finley threw for 648 yards and at one point completed 20 consecutive passes.
Adding a cherry on top, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound quarterback reeled in the game-winning 2-point conversion in Ponchatoula's 64-63 victory.
