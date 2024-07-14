Former LSU superstar third baseman, Tommy White, has been selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 40th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

White leaves LSU as one of the best players to wear those three letters on his uniform. He began his career at N.C. State, but transferred to LSU two years ago and has been nothing short of incredible.

As a sophomore, White injured his shoulder in his first game as a Tiger, but went on to play 66 games, batting .374 with 24 doubles, 24 home runs and a nation-high 105 RBI's. The highlight of his first year in Baton Rouge was certainly his walk-off homer against Wake Forest in the 11th inning to send the Tigers to the College World Series finals, where they'd go on to win their seventh title in program history.

With guys like Dylan Crews, Trey Morgan and others gone, White was the face of the Tigers 2024 team. He got off to a bit of a slow start to the season, but eventually found his rhythm and finished the season with a .330 batting average, 24 home runs and 70 RBI's.

With 75 career homers, White was the active leader in career home runs and finished his three-year career in a tie for the eighth most homers in a college career.

White will now join 41 other Tigers in the league, either at the minor league or major league level. The Tigers continue to be a pipeline for the MLB, and we should expect to see more Tigers drafted over the three-day event.