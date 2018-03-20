CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Grant Gunnell

The pick: Texas A&M Why: “He goes there a lot. I see on Snapchat that he’s there a lot and I think he likes it.” - Three-star defensive end Peter Mpagi The pick: Texas A&M Why: “He has had his profile picture showing Texas A&M and he is not committed yet, so I think he is going there.” - Banks The pick: Texas A&M Why: “Henderson is always posting stuff on Twitter about Texas A&M and I think that is the school he chooses.” - Wiggins The pick: Oklahoma Why: “Just because that’s all he really talks about” - Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell The pick: Texas A&M Why: “I think he is leaning towards A&M. Out of his top two or three schools, he seems to like them the most.” - Ellis The pick: Oklahoma Why: “I feel like it’s going to be between A&M or OU, but I feel like it’s going to be OU.” - Evans The pick: Oklahoma Why: “I think he (and Garrett Wilson) will go there for the atmosphere. I know when they went down there, they were loving it and the community and all of that.” - Smith The pick: Oklahoma Why: “I think him and Theo (Wease) want to go there.” - Young The pick: Oklahoma Why: “I just believe that he is going back to Oklahoma where he first committed.” - Curry The pick: Oklahoma Why: “Because he’s been committed there once.” - Wilson

The pick: Texas Why: “I could see him going to Texas. It’s close to home and it was in his top eight when he posted it so I just feel like that’s where he’s going to go.” - Compton The pick: Oklahoma State Why: “The passing offense.” - Zeno The pick: Texas or Ohio State Why: “He was born in Ohio, so I know he likes Ohio State, but now he is in Texas and he likes the Longhorns a lot too. It is hard to say which one.”- Ellis The pick: Texas Why: “Because he just seems to really like them and it’s right up the road for him and he seems to really fit in with the players on the team now” - Three-star athlete Rashad Wisdom The pick: Texas Why: “That’s his hometown.” - Mpagi The pick: Texas Why: “He’s a hometown kind of kid.” - Gunnell The pick: Texas Why: “He’s already in Austin.” - Young The pick: Ohio State Why: “He’s from out there and he’s built a great relationship with the coaches, I believe, so he’s maybe going back home.” - Curry

The pick: Texas Why: “I’ve seen his posts about it and he loves the place and he makes it seem like that’s where he’s going to go.” - Compton The pick: Texas Why: “He speaks highly of Texas when I speak to him and I know he likes them a lot.” – Wiggins The pick: Texas Why: “In his interviews, he is always high on Texas and he visits there a lot.” - Banks The pick: Texas Why: “I think he’ll go to his hometown, too.” - Mpagi The pick: Texas Why: “He’s already in Austin, too.” - Young The pick: NOT Texas Why: “I know it’s not UT but I don’t know anything other than that.” - Gunnell The pick: LSU Why: “I just feel like it’s going to be LSU “ - Evans The pick: Texas Why: “He’s just going to go up to UT, that’s where he’s going.” - Wilson

The pick: LSU Why: “I feel like him and Grant are pretty close and I feel like Grant might go where Jalen goes so they can keep that chemistry going.” – Compton The pick: LSU Why: “He is at LSU a lot and it seems like he is visiting them every weekend. I think he ends up there.” – Wiggins The pick: Ole Miss Why: “We have talked a couple of times and with me, Ole Miss is the school he has talked about the most.” - Ellis The pick: LSU Why: “Jalen is always at LSU and he visits there so much that I think he goes there.” - Banks The pick: Texas A&M Why: “He was committed to Florida State and now they’re at Texas A&M and I think he’ll stay close to home.” - Zeno The pick: Texas A&M Why: “I want to say the Aggies.” - Mpagi The pick: LSU Why: “I think he’s feeling LSU.” - Green The pick: Ohio State Why: “It’s all he talks about. He lives with me and that’s all he talks about.” - Gunnell The pick: Texas A&M Why: “I believe Jalen’s going to follow Grant (Gunnell).” - Smith The pick: Stanford or Notre Dame Why: “I think he’s interested in the academics there.” - Curry The pick: LSU Why: “I don’t know, that’s the most guessy pick.” - Wilson