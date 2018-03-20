Ticker
Top Houston prospects make college predictions for each other

Nick Kruger, Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Grant Gunnell

HOUSTON - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.

At Sunday’s Houston stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas event, we surveyed several prospects about where six elite prospects will eventually land. Here is what they said.

The pick: LSU

Why: “I talk to him and just from everything Coach O is telling him I think he’s going to LSU.” - 2019 tight end Logan Compton

The pick: LSU

Why: “He has visited there a lot and he seems like he really likes it.” – 2019 cornerback KeVric Wiggins

The pick: LSU

Why: “I just have that feeling that he picks LSU. I don’t really have a reason, but I have that feeling.” – Three-star cornerback Marcus Banks

The pick: Oregon

Why: “We have talked about Oregon visits and he wants me to visit with him, so I know he likes them a lot.” – Three-star receiver Jaylen Ellis

The pick: LSU

Why: “I think that just fits him.” - Three-star quarterback Jacob Zeno

The pick: LSU

Why: “I think that would be a good fit for him.” - Five-star offensive lineman Kenyon Green

The pick: LSU

Why: “He decommited from A&M, I just feel like he’ll go to LSU.“ - 2020 running back Zachary Evans

The pick: LSU

Why: “I think Jalen and Grant are going to stay together.” - Rivals100 cornerback Erick Young

The pick: LSU or Oregon

Why: “I think that he’s been building a good relationship with them, but Ohio State is in the mix as well.” - Rivals100 wide receiver Jalen Curry

The pick: Oklahoma State

Why: “He’s gonna get to sling that ball around a bunch and they’re going to take care of him - he’s going to be the man up there.” - Rivals100 WR Garrett Wilson

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “I think he’ll go back there just because of the talent that they’ll be getting and the new recruits that they’ve received. It just seems like he fits there.” - Three-star athlete Ainias Smith

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “He goes there a lot. I see on Snapchat that he’s there a lot and I think he likes it.” - Three-star defensive end Peter Mpagi

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “He has had his profile picture showing Texas A&M and he is not committed yet, so I think he is going there.” - Banks

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “Henderson is always posting stuff on Twitter about Texas A&M and I think that is the school he chooses.” - Wiggins

The pick: Oklahoma

Why: “Just because that’s all he really talks about” - Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “I think he is leaning towards A&M. Out of his top two or three schools, he seems to like them the most.” - Ellis

The pick: Oklahoma

Why: “I feel like it’s going to be between A&M or OU, but I feel like it’s going to be OU.” - Evans

The pick: Oklahoma

Why: “I think he (and Garrett Wilson) will go there for the atmosphere. I know when they went down there, they were loving it and the community and all of that.” - Smith

The pick: Oklahoma

Why: “I think him and Theo (Wease) want to go there.” - Young

The pick: Oklahoma

Why: “I just believe that he is going back to Oklahoma where he first committed.” - Curry

The pick: Oklahoma

Why: “Because he’s been committed there once.” - Wilson

The pick: Texas

Why: “I could see him going to Texas. It’s close to home and it was in his top eight when he posted it so I just feel like that’s where he’s going to go.” - Compton

The pick: Oklahoma State

Why: “The passing offense.” - Zeno

The pick: Texas or Ohio State

Why: “He was born in Ohio, so I know he likes Ohio State, but now he is in Texas and he likes the Longhorns a lot too. It is hard to say which one.”- Ellis

The pick: Texas

Why: “Because he just seems to really like them and it’s right up the road for him and he seems to really fit in with the players on the team now” - Three-star athlete Rashad Wisdom

The pick: Texas

Why: “That’s his hometown.” - Mpagi

The pick: Texas

Why: “He’s a hometown kind of kid.” - Gunnell

The pick: Texas

Why: “He’s already in Austin.” - Young

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “He’s from out there and he’s built a great relationship with the coaches, I believe, so he’s maybe going back home.” - Curry

The pick: Texas

Why: “I’ve seen his posts about it and he loves the place and he makes it seem like that’s where he’s going to go.” - Compton

The pick: Texas

Why: “He speaks highly of Texas when I speak to him and I know he likes them a lot.” – Wiggins

The pick: Texas

Why: “In his interviews, he is always high on Texas and he visits there a lot.” - Banks

The pick: Texas

Why: “I think he’ll go to his hometown, too.” - Mpagi

The pick: Texas

Why: “He’s already in Austin, too.” - Young

The pick: NOT Texas

Why: “I know it’s not UT but I don’t know anything other than that.” - Gunnell

The pick: LSU

Why: “I just feel like it’s going to be LSU “ - Evans

The pick: Texas

Why: “He’s just going to go up to UT, that’s where he’s going.” - Wilson

The pick: LSU

Why: “I feel like him and Grant are pretty close and I feel like Grant might go where Jalen goes so they can keep that chemistry going.” – Compton

The pick: LSU

Why: “He is at LSU a lot and it seems like he is visiting them every weekend. I think he ends up there.” – Wiggins

The pick: Ole Miss

Why: “We have talked a couple of times and with me, Ole Miss is the school he has talked about the most.” - Ellis

The pick: LSU

Why: “Jalen is always at LSU and he visits there so much that I think he goes there.” - Banks

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “He was committed to Florida State and now they’re at Texas A&M and I think he’ll stay close to home.” - Zeno

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “I want to say the Aggies.” - Mpagi

The pick: LSU

Why: “I think he’s feeling LSU.” - Green

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “It’s all he talks about. He lives with me and that’s all he talks about.” - Gunnell

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “I believe Jalen’s going to follow Grant (Gunnell).” - Smith

The pick: Stanford or Notre Dame

Why: “I think he’s interested in the academics there.” - Curry

The pick: LSU

Why: “I don’t know, that’s the most guessy pick.” - Wilson

The pick: LSU

Why: “I think he will fit there.” - Three-star wide receiver Shea Whiting

The pick: LSU or Texas

Why: “I can see him at either one of those places.” – Compton

The pick: Texas A&M

Why: “When I have talked to him, he has talked a lot about Texas A&M and that is my pick.” – Banks

The pick: LSU

Why: “He was an LSU commitment and I feel like he will go back to them.” - Ellis

The pick: Texas

Why: “Because I feel like he enjoyed his visit and they were talking about it a lot.” - Mpagi

The pick: Georgia or Alabama

Why: “He’s a lineman, and the linemen want to play that kind of football in the SEC.” - Evans

The pick: Texas or Texas A&M

Why: “He told me that he loved both of those schools.” - Young

The pick: Texas A&M or LSU

Why: “I haven’t talked with him a ton, I just think it’s between those two.” - Curry

