HOUSTON - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.
At Sunday’s Houston stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas event, we surveyed several prospects about where six elite prospects will eventually land. Here is what they said.
The pick: LSU
Why: “I talk to him and just from everything Coach O is telling him I think he’s going to LSU.” - 2019 tight end Logan Compton
The pick: LSU
Why: “He has visited there a lot and he seems like he really likes it.” – 2019 cornerback KeVric Wiggins
The pick: LSU
Why: “I just have that feeling that he picks LSU. I don’t really have a reason, but I have that feeling.” – Three-star cornerback Marcus Banks
The pick: Oregon
Why: “We have talked about Oregon visits and he wants me to visit with him, so I know he likes them a lot.” – Three-star receiver Jaylen Ellis
The pick: LSU
Why: “I think that just fits him.” - Three-star quarterback Jacob Zeno
The pick: LSU
Why: “I think that would be a good fit for him.” - Five-star offensive lineman Kenyon Green
The pick: LSU
Why: “He decommited from A&M, I just feel like he’ll go to LSU.“ - 2020 running back Zachary Evans
The pick: LSU
Why: “I think Jalen and Grant are going to stay together.” - Rivals100 cornerback Erick Young
Why: “I think that he’s been building a good relationship with them, but Ohio State is in the mix as well.” - Rivals100 wide receiver Jalen Curry
The pick: Oklahoma State
Why: “He’s gonna get to sling that ball around a bunch and they’re going to take care of him - he’s going to be the man up there.” - Rivals100 WR Garrett Wilson
Why: “I think he’ll go back there just because of the talent that they’ll be getting and the new recruits that they’ve received. It just seems like he fits there.” - Three-star athlete Ainias Smith
Why: “He goes there a lot. I see on Snapchat that he’s there a lot and I think he likes it.” - Three-star defensive end Peter Mpagi
Why: “He has had his profile picture showing Texas A&M and he is not committed yet, so I think he is going there.” - Banks
Why: “Henderson is always posting stuff on Twitter about Texas A&M and I think that is the school he chooses.” - Wiggins
The pick: Oklahoma
Why: “Just because that’s all he really talks about” - Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell
Why: “I think he is leaning towards A&M. Out of his top two or three schools, he seems to like them the most.” - Ellis
The pick: Oklahoma
Why: “I feel like it’s going to be between A&M or OU, but I feel like it’s going to be OU.” - Evans
The pick: Oklahoma
Why: “I think he (and Garrett Wilson) will go there for the atmosphere. I know when they went down there, they were loving it and the community and all of that.” - Smith
The pick: Oklahoma
Why: “I think him and Theo (Wease) want to go there.” - Young
The pick: Oklahoma
Why: “I just believe that he is going back to Oklahoma where he first committed.” - Curry
The pick: Oklahoma
Why: “Because he’s been committed there once.” - Wilson
The pick: Texas
Why: “I could see him going to Texas. It’s close to home and it was in his top eight when he posted it so I just feel like that’s where he’s going to go.” - Compton
The pick: Oklahoma State
Why: “The passing offense.” - Zeno
The pick: Texas or Ohio State
Why: “He was born in Ohio, so I know he likes Ohio State, but now he is in Texas and he likes the Longhorns a lot too. It is hard to say which one.”- Ellis
The pick: Texas
Why: “Because he just seems to really like them and it’s right up the road for him and he seems to really fit in with the players on the team now” - Three-star athlete Rashad Wisdom
The pick: Texas
Why: “That’s his hometown.” - Mpagi
The pick: Texas
Why: “He’s a hometown kind of kid.” - Gunnell
The pick: Texas
Why: “He’s already in Austin.” - Young
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “He’s from out there and he’s built a great relationship with the coaches, I believe, so he’s maybe going back home.” - Curry
The pick: Texas
Why: “I’ve seen his posts about it and he loves the place and he makes it seem like that’s where he’s going to go.” - Compton
The pick: Texas
Why: “He speaks highly of Texas when I speak to him and I know he likes them a lot.” – Wiggins
The pick: Texas
Why: “In his interviews, he is always high on Texas and he visits there a lot.” - Banks
The pick: Texas
Why: “I think he’ll go to his hometown, too.” - Mpagi
The pick: Texas
Why: “He’s already in Austin, too.” - Young
The pick: NOT Texas
Why: “I know it’s not UT but I don’t know anything other than that.” - Gunnell
The pick: LSU
Why: “I just feel like it’s going to be LSU “ - Evans
The pick: Texas
Why: “He’s just going to go up to UT, that’s where he’s going.” - Wilson
The pick: LSU
Why: “I feel like him and Grant are pretty close and I feel like Grant might go where Jalen goes so they can keep that chemistry going.” – Compton
The pick: LSU
Why: “He is at LSU a lot and it seems like he is visiting them every weekend. I think he ends up there.” – Wiggins
The pick: Ole Miss
Why: “We have talked a couple of times and with me, Ole Miss is the school he has talked about the most.” - Ellis
The pick: LSU
Why: “Jalen is always at LSU and he visits there so much that I think he goes there.” - Banks
Why: “He was committed to Florida State and now they’re at Texas A&M and I think he’ll stay close to home.” - Zeno
Why: “I want to say the Aggies.” - Mpagi
The pick: LSU
Why: “I think he’s feeling LSU.” - Green
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “It’s all he talks about. He lives with me and that’s all he talks about.” - Gunnell
Why: “I believe Jalen’s going to follow Grant (Gunnell).” - Smith
The pick: Stanford or Notre Dame
Why: “I think he’s interested in the academics there.” - Curry
The pick: LSU
Why: “I don’t know, that’s the most guessy pick.” - Wilson
The pick: LSU
Why: “I think he will fit there.” - Three-star wide receiver Shea Whiting
Why: “I can see him at either one of those places.” – Compton
Why: “When I have talked to him, he has talked a lot about Texas A&M and that is my pick.” – Banks
The pick: LSU
Why: “He was an LSU commitment and I feel like he will go back to them.” - Ellis
The pick: Texas
Why: “Because I feel like he enjoyed his visit and they were talking about it a lot.” - Mpagi
Why: “He’s a lineman, and the linemen want to play that kind of football in the SEC.” - Evans
Why: “He told me that he loved both of those schools.” - Young
Why: “I haven’t talked with him a ton, I just think it’s between those two.” - Curry