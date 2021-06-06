Top Performers from LSU's Skills Camp
LSU hosted a slew of top targets for the first session of its skills position camp, following Saturday's linemen camp. Recent LSU tight end commitment Jake Johnson was the top overall performer dur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news