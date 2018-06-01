LSU coach Paul Mainieri entered the 2018 season with the task of replacing his two-year middle-infield combination of shortstop Kramer Robertson and Cole Freeman.

Both Robertson and Freeman had been .300 hitters during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Both players drove in more than 40 runs last year. Both Robertson and Freeman walked more times than they struck out in each of the last two seasons. The two middle infielders were more than adequate defensively.

Mainieri felt good about the shortstop situation with Josh Smith shifting over from third base to the position he had played at Baton Rouge Catholic High School. As a freshman with the Tigers, Smith batted .281 with five homers and 48 RBIs.

Junior college transfer Brandt Broussard, who came from Delgado as did Freeman, was penciled in as the starting second baseman to open the year. Freshman Hal Hughes was going to be the utility infielder – filling in at each of the three spots.

Those plans lasted a total of three games. Following the opening weekend series against Notre Dame, Smith was shut down due to a stress reaction in his back. He tried to come back almost two months later, but his back was just too weak. So, Smith was in the lineup just six times in 2018.

Hughes found himself as the starting shortstop for the Tigers by the fourth game of the year. There was no adjustment time for Hughes. He was thrown into the position occupied just three seasons ago by current Houston Astros starting third baseman Alex Bregman.

“At first it was pretty crazy being the starting shortstop,” said Hughes, the son of a former college head coach at Boston College and Oklahoma. “By now, I have been in there a lot. I have a lot of experience now and I am prepared for a lot of situations.”

Broussard is still the starting second baseman, but his first season at LSU has been difficult. Five weeks into the year, Broussard was hitting .363 and had committed only two errors. Then, he broke his left thumb against Vanderbilt. Broussard was out of the lineup for about three weeks.

Broussard has not been the same player since returning to the team. He is hitting only .173 post-thumb injury. Broussard has struck out 25 times in 81 official at-bats since getting back on the field. Prior to the injury, he had nine strikeouts in 80 official at-bats. Broussard has made three errors since getting hurt.

“Since I’ve come back, it has not been what I was hoping for,” said Broussard, whose father was the starting second baseman on LSU’s first College World Series team in 1986. “I have tried not to get too high or too low. I have started to swing the bat a little better. I have been fighting through it.”

When the Tigers open play in the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional on Friday afternoon (3 p.m. Central/ESPNU), they could use some offensive production from Broussard. Because of his speed, Broussard can initiate action on the bases.

At the Southeastern Conference tournament last week, Broussard batted .278. Only Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera had a higher batting average in Hoover (Ala.) for the Tigers. Broussard’s defense is also improving as he did not make an error in the SEC tournament.

“There has not been pain in the thumb, but just a lack of strength,” Broussard said. “It still hurts a little bit when I catch the ball. It is just a matter of getting mobility and strength back in the thumb.”

Mainieri was primarily concerned about Hughes’ defense when he was forced into the starting lineup. Hughes has committed nine errors – on pace with the number of miscues normally made by LSU shortstops.

“I have made the routine play which coach (Mainieri) always talks about,” Hughes said. “I made a few errors while learning about the speed of the game in college. My father (Pete) talks to me more about the mental side of the game. He tells me to play fast and let myself go, so I don’t play timid.”

Surprisingly, Hughes got off to a good start at the plate. Around the time Broussard suffered his thumb injury, Hughes was hitting .281 with just 13 strikeouts. Over the past two months, Hughes has batted only .188 with 23 strikeouts.

Hughes has gotten himself in trouble by swinging at pitches which have not been in the strike zone. That’s the reason Hughes strikeout total has risen.

“The coaches want me to be aggressive at the plate and swing at fast balls,” Hughes said. “Still I have to stay in the strike zone. I swing at that high fast ball and I can’t hit that pitch. I put pressure on myself to get a hit and I end up getting myself out.”

For the first time since Mainieri’s first season in 2007, neither the starting shortstop or second baseman will bat higher than .300. Heading into the NCAA tournament, Broussard has a .267 batting average and Hughes has a .222 mark. However, both players have held their own defensively.

“When we put players out there, we expect them to play well,” Mainieri said. “I wished they were hitting more than .260 and .220. At times they have looked overmatched.

“But, it is pretty hard to criticize Hal Hughes who stepped in game four as the starting shortstop as a freshman. Also, Broussard was doing well before he got hurt.”