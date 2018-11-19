LSU placekicker Cole Tracy has been declared a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to college football’s top kicker.





Tracy, who joined the team for the 2018 season, ranks first among active college kickers with 90 career field goals. Twenty-two of those have come this current season in Baton Rouge, which leads the SEC and ranks third nationally.





Tracy has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week four times this season -- against Miami, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State. He drilled 16 field goals in those four games combined.





Tracy’s 22 field goals are good for third-most in school history in a single season. Overall, he is 22-of-25 for field goals and a perfect 33-for-33 in PATs. He has totaled 99 of the team’s 309 points this season, good for fourth-most in the conference for points.





In 11 games, Tracy has become the first Tigers kicker to hit two 50-plus-yard field goals and owns the LSU record for longest field goal (54 yards vs. Miami).



