Transfer Portal: LSU adds former Big 10 starter in Jimari Butler

Former Nebraska edge rusher Jamari Butler, a two-year starter for the Cornhuskers, has committed to LSU after entering the transfer portal.
Butler was a productive member of Nebraska's defensive unit, recording 22 tackles including seven tackles for loss and two sacks during his time with the Cornhuskers in 2024.
The defensive lineman will look to bring his experience and pass-rushing abilities to Blake Baker’s defensive unit that has a major need for pass rushers up front.
Butler is ranked as one of the top 100 prospects in the transfer portal and is coming in at what has turned into a position of need for LSU’s defense following the 2024 regular season. The Tigers will be without Bradyn Swinson and Sai’vion Jones next season and former five-star prospect Da’Shawn Womack has entered the transfer portal, so the path to playing time is certainly there for Butler who transfers to LSU and is now a little closer to home.
The Tigers edged out Florida State and Texas A&M for the former Mobile (AL) native. The Seminoles and Aggies were two programs heavily involved with Butler’s recruitment after entering the transfer portal.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage