Transfer Portal: LSU adds former Big 10 starter in Jimari Butler

(Photo by Zack Carpenter/Inside Nebraska)

Former Nebraska edge rusher Jamari Butler, a two-year starter for the Cornhuskers, has committed to LSU after entering the transfer portal. Butler was a productive member of Nebraska's defensive unit, recording 22 tackles including seven tackles for loss and two sacks during his time with the Cornhuskers in 2024. The defensive lineman will look to bring his experience and pass-rushing abilities to Blake Baker’s defensive unit that has a major need for pass rushers up front.



