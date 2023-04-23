Jay Johnson’s 100th game as LSU’s head coach was memorable.

And there's a good chance Hayden Travinski will also never forget it.

Mired on LSU’s bench all season as the third-string catcher, Travinski waited for his moment Sunday afternoon as a pinch-hitter and took full advantage of it.

Down to the game’s last strike at Ole Miss with LSU trailing 6-4, Travinski launched a two-out three-run homer in the top of the ninth to give the Tigers a 7-6 win and their first SEC series sweep of the year.

LSU freshman reliever Gavin Guidry assured the Tigers escaped the jaws of defeat when he blanked Rebels in the bottom of the ninth. With the game-tying run on second base and one out, Guidry got the game’s last two outs on a deep drive to the left field warning track and a pop up in shallow right field.

Things had looked extremely bleak for the Tigers when Ole Miss took a 6-4 lead on designated hitter Judd Uttermark’s one-out, two-run homer in the eighth.

But once again after designated hitter Cade Beloso popped out and shortstop Jordan Thompson flied out off of Ole Miss reliever Mitch Murrell to lead off the LSU ninth, the Tigers showed why they have one of the best two-out offenses in college baseball.

First baseman Jared Jones drew a base on balls and right fielder Brayden Jobert was hit by Murrell’s first pitch.

Johnson quickly sent Travinski, a redshirt junior from Shreveport's Airline High, to the plate to pinch-hit for nine-hole hitter catcher Alex Milazzo and speedy Jack Merrifield to pinch-run for Jobert.

LSU didn’t need Merrifield’s speed. He, Jones and Travinski all trotted home when Travinski stunned the Ole Miss crowd by belting a 1-2 pitch high over the left field fence and a celebrating LSU bullpen where Guidry was preparing to enter in the bottom of the inning.

It was Travinski's first home run of the season.

Prior to this year, he had 31 starts (26 at catcher, seven as designated hitter) in his three-year LSU career. After getting hurt last fall, he fell to third on the depth chart as a catcher behind freshman Brady Neal and junior Alex Milazzo. With Neal on the injury list and Milazzo elevated to starter, Travinski had an RBI hit in his first catcher start of the year (as Milazzo rested) in Saturday's win over the Rebels.

“Hayden has a lot of power, obviously,” Johnson said. “He’s been improving as we’ve been going along. He was hurt in the fall, but he kept working. It’s a combination of baseball improvement, along with maturity and attitude. He’s been a team guy this whole time. He’s a big reason we won the game yesterday, and obviously a big reason we won today. I’m really proud of him and happy for him.”