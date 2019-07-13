Tremont Waters felt the best way to handle personal tragedy was to wrap himself in the game that has given him comfort all his life.

Two days after his 49-year old father committed suicide in New Haven, Conn., Waters, a former LSU point guard and Boston Celtics second-round draft choice, had 16 points and three assists in the Celtics’ 94-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League playoffs Saturday.

“From the Celtics side, from the top down everyone has offered and done as much as they can to help him, that’s obviously a lot more important than summer league basketball,” Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison told the Boston Globe. “It was his choice to stay and play. He felt that was the best way he wanted to deal with it.

“I thought he played great, especially with all of those considerations. So, we’re just here to support him and do all we can to help him. Just a really unfortunate situation.”

Waters did not speak to media afterwards, though he wrote “Team Waters” and “Waters Way” on his basketball shoes as a tribute to his father. The Boston Glove reported that Waters’ family flew to Las Vegas to offer emotional support.

“All you can do is just pray for him,” Celtics forward Grant Williams told the Boston Globe. “No one can describe the feeling of losing your father. You just gotta be there for him for whatever he needs but I always try to take a step back and come to me if he needs anything.”

Waters, a first-team All-SEC selection last season when he was also the league’s co-Defensive Player of the Year, opened eyes with his play in Las Vegas.

He started all five games for the 4--1 Celtics, averaging 11.2 points, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Last week, Waters signed a two-way contract with the Celtics, meaning he'll spend a maximum of 45 days with the Celtics with the rest of the time spent with Boston's G-League affiliate the Maine Red Claws.