JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been two weeks since LSU’s basketball world got flipped upside down with head coach Will Wade being indefinitely suspended by the school administration.

The remaining coaching staff, led by interim Tony Benford, have done their best to put their heads together to keep the Southeastern Conference regular season champions moving forward.

The Tigers are 2-1 without Wade, who remains sidelined in seclusion because of his refusal to meet with LSU athletic director Joe Alleva about his alleged involvement in a federally investigated college basketball recruiting scandal.

It certainly hasn’t been smooth sailing without Wade. But with LSU playing Maryland here Saturday at 11:10 a.m. CT in an NCAA tournament East Region second round game, the Tigers’ best chance to advance to the Sweet 16 is a full 40-minute contribution from new “assistant” coach Tremont Waters.

Waters, LSU’s first-team All-SEC point guard, seemingly has taken on more play-calling duties though he claims it’s something Wade previously allowed him to do.

“Coach Benford and the coaching staff are giving us plays to run and just basically on the fly, either I'll call the play or Skylar (Mays) will call a set just based on what we see,” said Waters, who’s averaging team-highs of 15.1 points, 5.9 assists and 3 steals. “It's just a read that we make pretty much throughout the game, and if things break down, Coach Benford calls a play.

“We've pretty much done that all year. As long as we keep winning, it's definitely working.”

Benford clearly has given Waters the keys to the Tigers’ offense, trusting him to take the team as far as possible in the NCAA tourney.

“As a coach, sometimes you get in your players' way,” Benford said. “You've got to trust him (Waters) because he can go make plays. Sometimes he throws the ball somewhere you didn't want it to go. But he's going to be aggressive and he's going to make the right decision the majority of the time, so he makes it a lot easier.”

For the third-seeded 27-6 Tigers to beat the sixth-seeded 23-10 Terrapins, Waters has to keep his foot on the gas from start to finish.