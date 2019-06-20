Tremont Waters is headed back to New England after two years on the Bayou.

The Boston Celtics selected the LSU point guard at No. 51 overall in Thursday evening's NBA Draft.

Waters starred at Notre Dame High School in New Haven, Conn. — about 130 miles from Boston — and initially committed to Georgetown, in Washington D.C., before ultimately spending the past two years leading the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound standout averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game during his college career capped by Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SEC First-Team honors this spring.

He joins a Celtics franchise entering an offseason of change with point guards Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier among the team's free agents.

Irving, an unrestricted free agent, appears poised to sign elsewhere after reports earlier this week he had cut communication with the team, while Boston will have the choice to retain the restricted Rozier.

Earlier in the draft, general manager Danny Ainge and company selected or traded for Indiana small forward Romeo Langford at No. 14 Tennessee power forward Grant Williams at No. 22 and Purdue point guard Carsen Edwards at No. 33.

The Celtics enter the new league year with guard Marcus Smart, forwards Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown and Louisiana native big man Robert Williams among their notable players still under contract from this past season.