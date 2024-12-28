Trey'Dez Green is in line for a massive role in the Texas Bowl

In just a few days, the LSU Tigers will officially end their 2024 season with a battle against the red-hot Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl. The Tigers have already lost 17 players to the transfer portal, some of who were in line to start the bowl game, so there are a lot of opportunities for young guys to step up and showcase their talents.

One of those players is Trey'Dez Green. The Tigers true freshman tight end showed off his playmaking skills, catching seven passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, but still has a ways to go as a blocker before he's ready to become an elite tight end.

Shortly after the Tigers regular season finale, their star tight end, Mason Taylor, announced he was forgoing his final season of eligibility and entering the NFL Draft. He also announced he would not be playing in the Texas Bowl, leaving the Tigers with two scholarship tight ends on the roster.

A few days later, the Tigers lost one of their other tight ends, this time to the transfer portal. Despite looking like he was set for a big role in 2025, sophomore tight end, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, announced he was entering the portal. With him gone, the Tigers now have one scholarship tight end on their roster for the Texas Bowl: Trey'Dez Green.

After playing the final few games of the season at wide receiver, Green will make the transition back to tight end for the Texas Bowl. We've seen how big of a role the tight end position plays in Joe Sloan's offense, so expect to see a lot of Green on Tuesday.

With a lot of practice time before the Texas Bowl, one thing LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly has wanted to see from Green was improvement as a blocker. There are some tight ends out there who just want to catch passes and don't want to block, but fortunately for LSU, Green has been very receptive to their coaching and wants to get better.

"The in-line blocking is probably the biggest thing [they want to see]," said Kelly. "I think the area we're most impressed with is his want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. Pretty excited about what he's doing and his demeanor. That's an easy job to turn down, but he's been great."

We all know how dynamic of a playmaker Green is. He's 6-foot-7, 245-pounds and can make any catch on the field. If he can become a half-decent blocker, his ceiling is as high as any tight end in the nation.

Mason Taylor played virtually every snaps this season, so I would expect a healthy dose of Green in the Texas Bowl. They'll want to see his blocking on full display, so he's someone I'm going to be keeping my eye on this Tuesday.