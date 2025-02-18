Trey'Dez Green stepping away from Men's Basketball team to focus on school

Back in 2024, the LSU Tigers brought in the No. 1 tight end in the class, Trey'Dez Green. The Zachary High School standout chose the Tigers because they were close to home and he'd always dreamed of wearing the purple and gold, but also because they offered him a chance to play both football and basketball at the college level.

Green got to LSU in the summer and poured his full focus into football. He played the entire season, catching 13 passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman, and hadn't spent a single second thinking about or training with LSU's basketball team.

After LSU's Texas Bowl win over Baylor, Green took a week off to rest his body and then immediately turned his attention to basketball and joined the Tigers as they were beginning SEC play. He quickly got into his first game against No. 4 Alabama and played nine minutes, scoring two points and grabbing three rebounds.

Over the next couple weeks, Green appeared in the next five games for the Tigers and played some significant minutes. His best game came against Texas where he played 11 minutes and scored four points on 2-for-2 shooting from the field.

However, on Saturday when LSU traveled to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners, Green was nowhere to be found. He didn't play and wasn't seen on the bench, which caused some fans to wonder where he was.

On Monday, we met with LSU Head Coach, Matt McMahon, and he told us that Green is stepping away from the team to focus on school for the time being. He does expect Green could rejoin the team at a later date, though.

"The academic workload is very heavy, so he's going to be focusing on that for the time being and rejoin us at a later date."

McMahon was then asked about the challenges that Green has faced trying to play two sports. We've seen a lot of guys try to do it, and not many have succeeded because of how taxing it is to keep up with both sports and academics. McMahon said that he can't even begin to imagine the workload, but he's been really impressed with how Green has been able to make it work.

"This was my first time ever with a player (playing football and basketball) at the same time," said McMahon. "I can't imagine the time demand with the football offseason program. The thing I've been really impressed with Trey'Dez is that he came in during the middle of the year and did not know any terminology, ball screen coverage, side out of bounds, out of bounds plays. I can go through a whole list of things that he's been learning, and I think it's a lot on his plate. He has a heavy academic workload this semester, so in collaboration with Coach (Brian) Kelly, it's the best thing for him right now."

If you're a LSU Men's Basketball fan, don't expect to see Green on the floor for at least the next couple of games. He could end up missing the rest of the season, it just depends on what McMahon, Kelly and Green feel are best for him.