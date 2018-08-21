Tight end remains a position of vulnerability for LSU in its 2018 training camp.

On Tuesday, the Tigers were without the services of senior Jacory Washington and sophomore Thaddeus Moss at practice. In fact, the two tight ends were the only notable players who were absent from the practice.

With Brandon Pettigrew already out for the season, resources are scant behind senior captain Foster Moreau at the position. That explains why fullback David Ducre was shifted to tight end earlier in training camp. Behind Moreau and Ducre, every player who practiced at the position Tuesday is a walk-on.

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

-Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko returned to practice, albeit in a gold non-contact jersey. The other players donning gold jerseys on Tuesday were receiver Stephen Sullivan, defensive tackle Dare Rosenthal and tight end/fullback Aaron Moffitt.

-Freshman offensive lineman Cameron Wire was back in full-contact gear after missing Monday’s practice.

-Receivers coach Jerry Sullivan had his guys working on drills to catch low passes near their ankles. With multiple targets over 6-foot-3, no one doubts LSU’s ability to go up for balls in the air. Getting down low, on the other hand, might be more of a challenge — hence this being a seemingly important skill to hone.

-Regardless of whether freshman receiver Kenan Jones redshirts this season, he’s got the makings of a physical presence who will be able to catch passes in traffic someday. Jones is a player who sticks out to the casual observer at practice.

-Ed Orgeron spent the open portion of practice working with LSU’s defensive tackles on leverage techniques. It’s definitely noteworthy how much more depth the Tigers have at that position than they did a year ago at this time.