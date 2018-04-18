Matthew Beck walked pinch-hitter Luke Glancy with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to force home the winning run as Tulane rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat LSU 10-9 in a non-conference game at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans on Wednesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU third inning – Hal Hughes walked. After Beau Jordan flied out to the centerfielder, Hughes advanced to second on a wild pickoff throw by pitcher Will McAffer. Hughes scored on a two-base throwing error by second baseman Jonathon Artigues on Brandt Broussard’s ground ball. Broussard scored on Antoine Duplantis’ double. Duplantis moved to third on a passed ball by Acy Owen and scored on a single by Austin Bain. LSU 3, TULANE 0

Tulane third inning – Owen doubled and went to third on a single by Ty Johnson. Owen scored on an infield single by Grant Witherspoon. Artigues hit a three-run homer over the rightfield fence. After Kody Hoese flied out to the rightfielder, Trevor Jensen tripled. After David Bedgood lined out to the first baseman, Jensen scored on a single by Sal Gozzo. TULANE 5, LSU 3

Tulane fourth inning – With one out, Johnson and Witherspoon singled. Johnson scored on a double by Artigues. After Hoese was intentionally walked, Witherspoon scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Jensen. TULANE 7, LSU 3

LSU seventh inning – Pinch-hitter Chris Reid walked. After Beau Jordan struck out, Reid advanced to second on a ground out to the third baseman by Broussard. Reid scored on a single by Duplantis. TULANE 7, LSU 4

LSU eighth inning – With two out, Coomes singled and scored on Jake Slaughter’s triple. Slaughter scored on a wild pitch by Ben White. TULANE 7, LSU 6

LSU ninth inning – Broussard was hit by a pitch. Duplantis flied out to the centerfielder and Bain flied out to the rightfielder. Broussard stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by Owen. Broussard scored on Zach Watson’s double. Watson scored on a single by Daniel Cabrera, who went to second on the throw to the plate. Cabrera scored on a single by Coomes. LSU 9, TULANE 7

Tulane ninth inning – Witherspoon hit a leadoff home run over the rightfield fence. Artigues walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Devin Fontenot. Artigues scored on Hoese’s double. Hoese moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jensen. Bedgood and Gozzo were intentionally walked to load the bases. Hoese scored on a walk to Glancy. TULANE 10, LSU 9

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Tigers staged another great ninth-inning comeback by getting three straight RBI hits to take a 9-7 lead. However, LSU relievers Devin Fontenot and Beck were unable to protect a two-run lead. Fontenot allowed a leadoff homer to Witherspoon and walked Artigues. With a two-strike count on Hoese, Fontenot wild pitch Artigues to second. Beck replaced Fontenot with a one-ball, two-strike count and gave up a game-tying double to Hoese on his first pitch. After Hoese was bunted to third base, coach Paul Mainieri called for two intentional walks to set up a double play. But, Beck issued a four-pitch walk to Glancy, a pinch-hitter.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Getting an opportunity to start behind the plate due to Hunter Feduccia’s hand injury, Coomes collected a career-high four hits. He doubled in both the second and fourth innings. Coomes singled with two out and scored on Slaughter’s triple in the eighth. Then, Coomes had a RBI single with two out in the ninth to put LSU on top 9-7.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Tulane 12, LSU 11

Errors: LSU 0, Tulane 3

Left on base: LSU 9, Tulane 6

Walks issued: Tulane 6, LSU 7

Strikeouts recorded: Tulane 8, LSU 4

Stolen bases: LSU 4, Tulane 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Nick Coomes: 4-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 2 2B

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 BB

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 3B

Brandt Broussard: 0-for-4, 2 runs scored

AJ Labas: 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB

Cam Sanders: 2 IP, 1 BB, 1 K

TULANE

Grant Witherspoon: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 1 HR

Jonathon Artigues: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB

Ty Johnson: 2-for-5, 2 runs scored

Will McAffer: 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Connor Pellegrin: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Labas was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Duplantis extended his hitting streak to ten games with the RBI double in the third. . .The Tigers scored six runs over the last three innings to take a 9-7 lead. LSU was 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the first six innings. Then, the Tigers got three consecutive RBI hits with two out in the ninth – from Watson, Cabrera and Coomes. . .For the second straight game, Labas allowed a three-run homer. Labas was tagged for a three-run homer against Tennessee in his one inning Sunday. Labas worked two scoreless innings before Tulane scored five runs on six hits in the third. . .Trent Vietmeier gave up the two fourth-inning runs. . .Cam Sanders allowed just one batter to reach base in his two scoreless innings. . .Bain and Taylor Petersen retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively. . .LSU road problems continued. The Tigers lost all four of their non-conference games away from The Box – at SLU, at ULL, against ULL at the Shrine on Airline and at Tulane. LSU is 2-4 in SEC road games – losing two of three games at Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. . .Over the past three years, the Tigers have lost five of six games to Tulane. . .LSU is 24-14, while Tulane is 17-21. . .The paid attendance was 5,000.

FROM THE LOCKERROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “You’ve got to be better than the other team on the road because they bat last. As we witnessed Sunday and today, the other team gets to bat in the ninth inning. You’ve got to get those 27 outs to win if you’ve got the lead. I was afraid they were going to squeeze bunt to try to win the game and I wanted to have a force out. We were getting to the bottom of their order. Their last two hitters are batting .211 and .188. I figured if we were going to lose, we’ll lose to those guys. They put in a pinch-hitter who was hitting under .200. But, there’s no defense if you don’t throw the ball over the plate. Obviously, I did the wrong thing walking those batters. It put too much pressure on our pitcher, who just wasn’t capable of throwing strikes under those conditions.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central. The Gamecocks (20-17, 6-9) lost to Presbyterian 7-4 in Columbia on Tuesday night. Zack Hess will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-South Carolina game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.