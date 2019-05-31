LSU will be the recipient of two walk-on quarterbacks this fall, as University Lab's John Gordon McKernan and St. Paul's Jack Mashburn prepare to enroll in the in-state school.

McKernan, a 6-feet-1, 195-pounder, is coming off of back-to-back state championships with the Cubs. McKernan received some college interest his senior season, including an overture from Southern University, but elected to attend LSU to play football and work towards a law degree.

Mashburn is an intriguing 6-feet-3, 220-pound athlete that played quarterback for the majority of his final two seasons at St. Paul's, but received significant time playing wide receiver during the beginning of his prep career.

Mashburn is known as a tough runner with good speed, athleticism and reliable hands, which could translate to tight end at the next level, if LSU chooses to give him a look at multiple positions.



