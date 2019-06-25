You wonder how it’s going to work, a 60-year old offensive play caller meshing with a wunderkind passing game coordinator whiz half his age. “What about the Joe Brady hire?” a questioner asked veteran LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger when he met with media during the Tigers’ coaching caravan stop Monday afternoon at Walk-On’s in Metairie. Ensminger recognized the voice from behind him, so his swift response was tongue-in-cheek. “I told Coach O (LSU coach Ed Orgeron) it’s the worst thing he’s ever done in his life,” Ensminger replied with a straight face he couldn’t hold for long since the questioner was none other than Brady, who roared with laughter before walking away In words, deeds and actions, the copecetic public persona presented by Ensminger and former New Orleans Saints assistant Brady seems to be the balance of personalities and offensive philosophies Orgeron has sought since he became LSU’s permanent head coach in late November 2016. “Steve is like John Wayne when he walks in – tough, hard-nosed, doesn’t say much,” Orgeron said, “Joe is energetic. They work well together.” And that’s despite a three-decade age difference since Ensminger, a former LSU starting quarterback in the late 1970s, was already an offensive coordinator when Brady was born on a college football Saturday in September 1989. Ensminger turns 61 on Sept. 15, Brady hits 30 eight days later.



“I’ve enjoyed him from the day he showed up,” Ensminger said of Brady. “We brought him here to help us in the passing game and I told Joe that. I said, `Look, take it over. You present it. We’ll discuss it. If I think it fits, it goes.' “He throws it up on the wall, we agree with it or we throw it off. It has been that that type of relationship, a `what do you think?’ ” Brady said the kibitzing with Ensminger formulating the simple offensive scheme of getting the Tigers’ best athletes the ball in open space has been a blast. “Every day you sit in the office, you never know what’s going to come out of his mouth,” Brady said. “The one thing I know is that Steve Ensminger loves LSU. All he wants is for LSU to have success. “He makes the final decision but he listens to everybody’s thoughts. So, when you work for a guy that doesn’t feel my way is the only way, you enjoy that interaction every single day.” Ensminger is all about winning. It’s why he never felt threatened when Orgeron approached him in the off-season about the next step LSU’s offense needed to take if the Tigers wanted to compete for national championships. “Before we hired Joe, I told Steve we had to go to the spread offense,” Orgeron said. “He said,`I agree.’ I said `Let’s get somebody that knows it and let them put it in.’ “Joe puts in a lot of plays, Steve is still the boss. I want Steve to call the plays. Joe has the next play ready. If Steve wants it, he takes it. If Steve wants to call his own play, he calls his own play. “There’s no ego there, those guys work great together. I think that is going to be a big plus for us." Brady had glowing recommendations from Saints’ coach Sean Payton and Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead, who was Penn State’s offensive coordinator when Brady was a Nittany Lions’ graduate assistant in 2015-16. When Brady was hired by Orgeron in late January, he hit the ground running. “Finding out what we did as an offense last year and getting with Coach Ensminger in terms of what we’re trying to do,” Brady said, “I think we did a good job of putting together an identity of what we’re looking for. “At the end of the day, we want speed in space. We believe we have the athletes in our building that if we get them one-on-one situations, they’re going to make us look good and themselves look good. The more one-on-one matchups we get, the better.” A year ago, LSU’s offensive philosophy was TBA. In the 2018 spring game, it looked DOA.

“We didn’t even know who we were,” Ensminger said. “We didn’t have Joe (Burrow) there, we didn’t know who our quarterback was. We didn’t know who our center was. None of the receivers had really played. We didn’t know who the starting running back was. There were a lot of questions to answer.” Burrow’s decision last May to join LSU as a graduate transfer from Ohio State can’t be understated. In the face of dire preseason predictions based on the Tigers’ nondescript spring, Burrow was the catalyst of a 10-3 season that flipped the perception of program desperately needing positive shockwaves to emanate into recruiting. Burrow was entrusted with more offensive responsibility as his relationship with Ensminger progressed. By season’s end, Burrow proved he had the makings of a prototype run-pass-option quarterback, another reason why Orgeron hired Brady who also has expertise in that area. Now, with the Ensminger, Brady and Burrow triumvirate, LSU is a season of proven offensive success away from becoming an annual major player in national recruiting fights for blue-chip prep quarterbacks. Just this past weekend at LSU’s elite camp, the lineup of four-star underclassmen quarterbacks from across the country, including Tigers’ Class of 2020 commits Max Johnson and TJ Finley, was astonishing. “This was the best camp I’ve been a part of with quarterback prospects,” Orgeron said. It’s because those QBs know that LSU is headed on a fast track away from just three years ago when head coach Les Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season for clinging to his archaic I-formation, run-heavy offense. Ensminger and Brady are selling an offensive style that sells itself.