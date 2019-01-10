Two schools pushing for Keilon Brown; others monitoring
Fresh off his second consecutive Class 5A state championship victory, Zachary (La.) quarterback Keilon Brown is bracing for a big spring. The dual-sport star has grown fond of Baylor and Virginia, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news