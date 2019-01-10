Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 09:43:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Two schools pushing for Keilon Brown; others monitoring

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

Fresh off his second consecutive Class 5A state championship victory, Zachary (La.) quarterback Keilon Brown is bracing for a big spring. The dual-sport star has grown fond of Baylor and Virginia, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}