We are now just a few days away from opening day for college baseball. The LSU Tigers are slated to kick off their season at 2pm CT on Friday as they host the Virginia Military Institute. We've already talked about the numerous preseason awards this team has earned, but the Golden Spikes Award, the most prestigious individual award in college baseball, just released their preseason watch list, and two Tigers found themselves on it. Throughout the 45 year history of the Golden Spikes Award, only two LSU players have ever won it. The first Tiger recipient of the award was Ben McDonald in 1989. During that campaign, McDonald set the SEC record for most strikeouts in a season with 202 (later broken by Paul Skenes) while averaging about 12 K's per nine innings. Last season, Dylan Crews became the second Tiger player to win the Gold Spikes Award. He headed a Tigers offense that was absolutely on fire all season long, batting .426 with 110 hits, 18 home runs and 70 RBI's. He also recorded a .567 on base percentage. Now, in 2024, the Tigers have reloaded their roster and are ready to make another national championship push. They've got loads of talent, and presumably two players who could take home the Gold Spikes Award in 2024.

Tommy White - 3B

If you don't know the name Tommy "Tanks" White by now, you need to do your homework. Tanks is one of, if not the best hitter in all of college baseball, and if he can stay healthy, he should be in the mix to win this award all season long. In 2023, his first season at LSU, White injured his shoulder in the first game of the season. He told us he dealt with the injury all season long, and it even popped out multiple times during the year, but that didn't stop White from dominating. In his sophomore season, White batted .374 with 102 hits, 24 home runs and a nations-best 105 RBI's. If he wasn't playing at the same time as Dylan Crews, he probably could've taken the award home last year (thought it would've been close with him and Skenes), but now he has the chance to be the star of this team. If anybody on this team is going to do it, I think it'll be White, but the panel have their eyes on another Tiger as well...

Luke Holman - RHP