Every year since 1889, the Walter Camp Football Foundation has revealed their preseason All-American team. The Walter Camp All-American team is the longest standing All-American team and every year, players hope to see their name on the list.

For the second straight season, the LSU Tigers have two players listed as a preseason All-American. In 2023, Harold Perkins was named a First-Team Preseason All-American while Mekhi Wingo was named to the Second-Team.

This year, in the 135th edition of the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams, Harold Perkins made his way back onto the list as a Second-Teamer while Will Campbell landed himself on the First-Team.

Last season, neither of the Tigers Preseason All-Americans finished the season as All-Americans, but Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels replaced them, giving the Tigers two Walter Camp All-Americans.

We'll have to wait and see how the season goes, but I would fully expect to see Perkins and Campbell on the final All-American list if they can stay healthy in 2024. Both guys are game wreckers in their own way and deserve to have this preseason recognition.