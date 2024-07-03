Two Tigers named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans
Every year since 1889, the Walter Camp Football Foundation has revealed their preseason All-American team. The Walter Camp All-American team is the longest standing All-American team and every year, players hope to see their name on the list.
For the second straight season, the LSU Tigers have two players listed as a preseason All-American. In 2023, Harold Perkins was named a First-Team Preseason All-American while Mekhi Wingo was named to the Second-Team.
This year, in the 135th edition of the Walter Camp Preseason All-American teams, Harold Perkins made his way back onto the list as a Second-Teamer while Will Campbell landed himself on the First-Team.
Last season, neither of the Tigers Preseason All-Americans finished the season as All-Americans, but Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels replaced them, giving the Tigers two Walter Camp All-Americans.
We'll have to wait and see how the season goes, but I would fully expect to see Perkins and Campbell on the final All-American list if they can stay healthy in 2024. Both guys are game wreckers in their own way and deserve to have this preseason recognition.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage