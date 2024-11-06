Tyrell Ward stepping away from LSU Basketball program

Just minutes before LSU Men's Basketball tipped off their season opener against ULM, Matt McMahon and LSU issued a statement saying Tyrell Ward is stepping away from the team to focus on his mental health and will likely not return to competition this year.

"Tyrell Ward and I have decided that he will be stepping away from the program to focus on his mental health. I do not anticipate him returning to competition this season. We are very appreciative of his contributions to our program and we will be supporting him every step of the way moving forward."

This is a huge loss for LSU. Ward was entering his junior season and was coming off a red hot end to the 2023-24 season. In his final 10 regular season games, Ward scored double-digit points in eight of them and shot 41.3% from three on the year.

The Tigers brought in three experienced guards in Jordan Sears, Cam Carter and Dji Bailey via the transfer portal, but Ward was expected to play a massive role on this year's team. He was by far their best three point shooter, and his production will be missed.

It's a big blow, but what matters most is that he's getting the help he needs and is focusing on his mental health.