UC-Davis transfer Pablo Tamba commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers went a bit quiet in the transfer portal after securing some of their top targets early on, but Matt McMahon and Co. gained their sixth portal commitment of the season on Wednesday when former UC-Davis forward, Pablo Tamba, announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Tamba started his career at Idaho State before transferring to UC-Davis in 2023. He spent two seasons with the Aggies before entering the portal this winter. He's now the newest member of the Tigers roster.

Tamba started all 32 games he appeared in last season and averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 58.7% from the field. Weighing in at 6-foot-7, 210-pounds, he gives the Tigers another option at forward who can score and defend in the paint.

Tamba joins a LSU transfer class that is full of talent. He becomes the third big man to join the team alongside Marquel Sutton and Michael Nwoko.

Matt McMahon and his staff now have 11 scholarship players on their team. Ideally, they'd like to find at least two more guys in the portal before it's all said and done, so expect some more action coming soon.