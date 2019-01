Credit LSU for snapping the nation’s longest winning streak.

The Tigers’ 10th win of the season also marked UCF’s first loss since 2016, and in the process, snapping an FBS-best 25-game winning streak.

LSU left Arizona with a 40-32 Fiesta Bowl victory.

UCF coach Josh Heupel, wide receiver Michael Colubiale and defensive end Titus Davis broke down the loss to LSU after the game.