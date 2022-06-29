UCLA RHP Thatcher Hurd becomes LSU's latest transfer, pitching addition

Jay Johnson and LSU's retooling of their roster — and particularly the pitching staff — through the transfer portal added another notable arm Wednesday.

UCLA freshman Thatcher Hurd is headed to Baton Rouge, he told Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.

The righty from Manhattan Beach, Calif., had been linked to the Tigers since entering the portal early in the month.

Hurd showed promise to start his college career with a 2-0 record, 1.06 ERA and 48 strikeouts to 16 hits and 10 walks in nine appearances and six starts.

But the Bruins shut him down indefinitely in early April because of a pars defect in his lower spine.

Hurd's decision comes days after LSU's announcement that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson would be takin the reins of that position for the Tigers.

"Twins officials were fond of saying 'In Wes We Trust' regarding his recommendations for reclamation projects and minor-league signings, believing in his ability to tap into unseen value with mechanical and pitch mix changes," The Athletic reported Sunday regarding the move. "And manager Rocco Baldelli made no secret about the outsized role Johnson played relative to some other MLB pitching coaches, often deferring to Johnson on day-to-day pitching questions, not unlike an offensive-minded football coach handing the keys to the defense over to a defensive coordinator."

Hurd joins Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake and Vanderbilt reliever Christian Little as pitchers to have committed to the Tigers via the portal.

LSU has also added North Carolina State slugger Tommy White, Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda and Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young.