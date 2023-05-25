Former Kentucky basketball player Daimion Collins, a former McDonald’s All-American and the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2021 class, announced on his Twitter feed late Thursday morning he’s transferring to LSU.

The 6-9 forward from Atlanta, Texas, was the state of Texas Player of the Year when he averaged 35.2 points, 14.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 6.2 blocks as a high school senior, He has two remaining seasons of eligibility.

Collins is the eighth member of LSU head coach Matt McMahon’s second recruiting class that features six transfers and two high school signees. Five players are Louisiana natives.

After struggling as a UK freshman in 2021-22 when he averaged 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in just 7.5 minutes per game, Collins was poised for a breakout season last year after he averaged 10 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and hit 17-for-23 field goals in Kentucky’s four-game exhibition trip to the Bahamas.

He also stood out during the team’s preseason Pro Day as NBA scouts began projecting him as a possible 2023 or 2024 draft pick.

But two days before UK’s exhibition opener, Collins’ 43-year-old father Ben died in Lexington where he was staying to support his son at the start of the season.

Collins missed both of Kentucky’s exhibitions and the first two games of the regular season and lost 15 pounds during the grieving process. He was sidelined in January for three weeks because of a foot injury and didn’t play more than eight minutes in any game the rest of the season.

After finishing the year averaging 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.9 minutes, he put his name in the transfer portal. It was a difficult decision because of his strong bond with his teammates and Kentucky coach John Calipari.

“Daimion Collins had a year I wouldn’t wish on anyone and has been through more than any player should, including losing his grandfather in the last week,” Calipari said on April 21 when Collins entered the transfer portal. “He’s a talented player and a good person with a bright future. (Daimion) and his family know that I’ll always be here for them.”

Besides Collins, other transfers previously announced joining the Tigers are Tulane guard 6-foot Jalen Cook, Vanderbilt 6-6 small forward Jordan Wright, Nevada 7-foot center Will Baker, Santa Clara 6-2 guard Carlos Stewart and George Washington 6-10 center Hunter Dean.

In the early signing period, LSU landed four-star 6-8 power forward Corey Chest of New Orleans’ Link Academy and three-star 6-3 shooting guard Mike Williams of Baltimore (Md.) Bishop Walsh.

LSU returns five scholarship players from last season’s team that finished 14-19 overall and last in the SEC with a 2-16 record.

The returnees are 6-6 sophomore forward Tyrell Ward (3.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg), 6-10 senior forward Derek Fountain (8 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-10 sophomore forward Jalen Reed (3.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 6-5 senior forward Mwani Wilkinson (2.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and 6-2 senior guard Trae Hannibal (6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg).

The five returnees had a combined 56 starts last season, 23 by Fountain.



