Vanderbilt's women's basketball team plays a style exactly opposite of 9th ranked LSU.

The Commodores prefer to employ a zone defense, the Lady Tigers like man-to-man. Vandy likes to drag down the pace, LSU likes to increase it.

As it did Sunday afternoon in its 88-63 SEC victory over the Commodores in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, extending its lead every quarter until it topped out at 25 by the final buzzer.

"That's what we do at LSU -- we play defense and we run the floor," freshman guard Flau'jae Johnson said after scoring 20 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. "In the middle of the game, 'Lex (point guard Alexis Morris) was like, `If they're not going to run, we're going to run and get it up the court."

The unbeaten Lady Tigers (14-0 overall, 2-0 in SEC) recorded a win that checked all the usual boxes. They outshot Vandy from the field 53.1 percent to 35.5, outrebounded the Commodores by 32, and outscored the visitors 48-18 in the paint.

"We just were solid," LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said. “We didn't get too high, we didn't get too low, we didn't do anything spectacular. . .and then you look at the box score and you win by 25."

LSU forward Angel Reese stretched her double-double streak to 14 games, scoring 21 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Besides Johnson, senior point guard Alexis Morris added 15 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds. She patiently attacked the Vandy zone defense, finding gaps to pass and penetrate.

"A zone can be difficult but it's as difficult you make it," Morris said. "We've just got to stick to our game plan and execute our offense. Coach Mulkey has a million plays. We've just got to go out there and make them work."

Ciaja Harbison led Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2 SEC) with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Lady Tigers, who expect to move up in the top 25 rankings since several teams ranked ahead of LSU lost last week, play at home again vs. Texas A&M Thursday at 8 p.m. An LSU win would match the best start in school history at 15-0 set in 2002-03.

"I don't know if that means anything honestly," Mulkey said. "We really don't talk about anything in the locker room but our ultimate goals. We talk about how to fix some of the things we need to do better."