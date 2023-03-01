LSU, the last-place team in the SEC, couldn’t maintain its first-half out-of-body experience for the entire game Wednesday night in the Tigers’ regular season home finale.

After hitting 11 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and leading by as many as 19 points with three minutes left in the opening half, LSU couldn’t hold off Missouri’s desperate second-half intensity in an 81-76 loss that assured LSU of the No. 14 seed in next week’s SEC tourney.

"Us coming out like that in the first half, we just have to come out with the same fire in the second half," said LSU senior forward KJ Williams, who had 24 points and 14 rebounds. "We had 10 (turnovers) in the second half. We can’t have those mistakes. And then getting back in transition as well, and getting those easy buckets, easy three’s, drive-by layups.”

Mizzou (22-8 overall, 10-7 SEC), still clinging to NCAA tournament bubble hopes, couldn’t afford a loss to LSU (13-17, 2-15 SEC), a team that ended a 14-game losing streak just a week ago.

The visitors didn’t take their first lead until D’moi Hodge’s 3-pointer for a 77-74 Mizzou edge with 1:37 left in the game.

"We were down 36 minutes of this game and we were able to edge out a victory," Missouri first-year head coach Dennis Gates said. "This is magical. It’s March, it’s madness all in the same breath.

"The game was won at halftime with the look in our guys faces, the challenges they set for each other. a good job. Our guys, didn’t budge. They knew the game that we were playing and they stuck to it.”

After the teams traded missed shots and an LSU timeout, LSU’s Adam Miller turned the ball over a drive with 25 seconds left.

LSU immediately fouled Missouri’s Sean East, who hit two free throws to extend the Mizzou margin to 79-74 with 23 seconds left.

LSU forward Jalen Reed hit two free throws with eight seconds after was fouled collecting an offensive rebound.

But after a Missouri timeout, LSU was forced to foul Mizzou’s DeAndre Gholston with six seconds remaining. He made both free throws to seal the win.

Hodge scored 23 points, including 5 of 11 3s to lead Mizzou. Gholston added 20.

"I think we competed the way we need to play every single night," LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon said. "Unfortunately, in the second half, there were some of the same problems that have bothered us all year.

"A lot of turnovers, unforced turnovers at times. The turnovers are just brutal, there’s no other way around it. You look at 16 turnovers leads to 20 points for Missouri. With the way they score, they certainly don’t need you helping them out by giving them easy points."

LSU closes the regular season Saturday at Florida and will play No. 11 seed Georgia next Wednesday night in the late game on the first night of the SEC tournament in Nashville.



