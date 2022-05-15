Union Parish RB Trey Holly commits to LSU: "I'm staying home"

Trey Holly is staying home.

The ultra-productive Union Parish running back announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday afternoon via social media.

Holly has already rushed for 7.829 yards and 108 touchdowns on 923 attempts in four varsity seasons.

The total puts him sixth in Louisiana high school history and within 900 yards of record-holder — and recently hired LSU football staffer — Nicholas Brossette's 8.704 during five seasons at University Lab.

That duo recently had the chance to spend time together, along with associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson III, during Holly's visit to the Tigers' spring game April 23.

Holly rushed 137 times for 849 yards and three touchdowns as an eighth-grader and 207 times for 1,638 yards and nine scores as a sophomore.

And his combined 5,342 yards and 77 touchdowns on 579 attempts the past two seasons helped lead his Farmers to back-to-back Class 3A state championship game appearances.

Holly is the Tigers' fifth commitment of the 2023 class thus far and second in-state pledge of that group.

North Caddo wide receiver Omarion Miller was the first commitment last summer under the program's previous staff and has remained locked in since the hiring of coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

And LSU added commitments this spring from St. Louis, Mo., tight end Mac Markway; Grayson, Ga., defensive back Michael Daugherty; and Denton, Texas, defensive back Ryan Yaites.