UNLV transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. commits to LSU

Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers are hot early in the transfer portal cycle. Earlier today, they gained their first commitment from 6-foot-10 Mississippi State transfer, Michael Nwoko, and now they've added UNLV transfer, Dedan Thomas Jr.

The former four-star spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Rebels, and after scoring 13.6 points per game as a freshman, Thomas increased his average to 15.6 as a sophomore. In 2024-20205, Thomas shot 41.2% from the field and 35.3% from deep.

Thomas is a great playmaker as well. In his freshman season, Thomas averaged 5.1 assists and 2.2 turnovers per game. This year, he dished out 4.7 assists per game while turning it over an average of 1.9 times per contest. His 4.7 assists per game would've been nearly double anyone on last year's roster.

This is an absolutely massive get for the Tigers. Thomas is not just considered one of the best point guards in the class, but one of the best players overall. Matt McMahon and LSU beat out the likes of Florida, Kentucky, Arizona Gonzaga and UCLA for his talents.

Not only does this commitment give the Tigers a young, talented player, but it shows they can play with the big dogs now. LSU has invested in men's basketball this year and has given McMahon a much bigger NIL budget, and he's already putting it to use.