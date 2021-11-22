Updates from Ed Orgeron's last "Tell the Truth" Monday press conference

-- Orgeron: "I don't think it's gonna hit me until the end ... A lot of great days (at LSU)."

-- Orgeron on Elias Ricks: "I haven't talked to Eli. I haven't talked to his mom. I heard the same reports. I guess they're true. I don't know if they are or not."

-- Ed Orgeron expects Maason Smith and Sage Ryan back this week against Texas A&M. Said Ryan has an illness and likely won't practice today, but believes he'll be back later this week and for the game.

-- Orgeron said Mickey Joseph & other coaches took all the freshmen out for dinner recently to reassure the players on the program & future.

-- Orgeron is unsure if he'll coach a bowl game if LSU makes one. Says he still needs to talk to the administration about it to make sure everyone is on the same page

-- Orgeron will take a year off "for sure" then he'll see what happens after that.

-- Orgeron talks about being in a sobriety program and he has some speaking gigs lined up to talk about his history, journey and sobriety.

-- Orgeron is so excited about Texas A&M game that he took his shirt off AFTER the ULM game to get the team hyped.

-- "We just haven't clicked on all cylinders. ... It's been a combination of a bunch of things and we just haven't put it all together." -- Ed Orgeron on LSU's offense

-- Orgeron on his time at LSU: "I ain't had a bad day yet. ... I think I'm going to make it."