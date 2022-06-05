USM beats LSU, forces Monday's winner-take-all regional title game

There was no late-inning LSU miracle for a third straight Tigers NCAA Hattiesburg Regional comeback victory.

Host Southern Mississippi, after edging Kennesaw State 4-3 in 10 innings in an elimination game Sunday afternoon, won a battle of pitching staff attrition in an 8-4 victory over LSU Sunday night to force a winner-take-all championship game Monday.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (46-17) play the second-seeded Tigers (40-21) starting at 3 p.m. The winner advances to a Super Regional to play the winner of the Miami Regional in which Ole Miss has already advanced to the finals needing one win to advance to a third straight Super Regional.

LSU was in the same position as the Rebels are now. But the Tigers, after scoring a 14-11 Friday win over Kennesaw State thanks to a 10-run eighth inning and 7-6 Saturday victory over USM in 10 innings powered by a four-run ninth, scored all of their runs Saturday in the first three innings before being shut out the rest of the way.

Both LSU and Southern Mississippi used seven pitchers in this regional in two and three games respectively prior to Sunday’s rematch between the teams.

But the difference for USM in its four-run win over LSU was its three relievers gave up one run and four hits. Lefty Justin Storm chilled the Tigers’ bats in the game’s final five innings, allowing two hits and no runs with seven strikeouts and one walk.

LSU’s five relievers combined to allow five runs (all earned) on six hits while walking five, striking out four and balking in a USM run.

The Golden Eagles broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run sixth inning.

LSU reliever Riley Cooper was pulled after walking USM third baseman Danny Lynch to open the USM sixth in favor of Tigers’ righty Eric Reyzelman.

Reyzelman, LSU’s hardest thrower on its pitching staff, struck out second baseman Will McGillis before USM loaded the bases with center fielder Gabe Montenegro walking and catcher Rodrigo Montenegro singling to left field.

McGillis scored the go-ahead run at 5-4 on a wild pitch to right fielder Carson Paetow who walked.

Shortstop Dustin Dickerson had an RBI single to left field for a Golden Eagles advantage 6-4 lead and Reyzelman was called for a bases-loaded walk that scored Rodrigo Montenegro for a 7-4 USM cushion.

Reyzelman’s implosion ended after 23 pitches and LSU’s fourth reliever Bryce Collins was inserted. He retired the last three batters as the Tigers entered their seventh inning trailing for the third straight game.

LSU couldn’t muster any more offense after scoring two runs in the first and third innings. The Tigers, who left nine runners on base (including two each in the second, seventh and ninth innings), had eight hits. But half of them were off USM starter Matthew Adams who lasted just two innings.

USM got its last run off Blake Money, the last of LSU's relievers. Money gave up his 15th homer of the season in 16 appearances when Paetow launched a nail-in-the-coffin solo shot in the Golden Eagles’ eighth.