Matt McMahon and LSU Men's Basketball lost a lot of their production this season after guys such as Jordan Wright, Trae Hannibal and Will Baker graduated. However, McMahon and his staff have been working the portal, and on Thursday, they picked up their second transfer of the offseason.

The Tigers already added Kansas State guard, Cam Carter, but this afternoon, they added another highly touted guard in the form of UT Martin transfer, Jordan Sears.

Sears is ranked inside the Rivals top-150 men's basketball transfers, coming in at No. 124. For reference, Cam Carter is ranked as the No. 47 player in this year's transfer class.

Sears absolutely dominated the competition at UT Martin. The junior guard averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from three point range. He also finished the season on a heater, scoring 30+ points in four of his last six contests.

The former Skyhawk can come in and start right away if everything goes well. He's easily one of the more experienced players on the team having played in 121 career games and should provide them with some high level guard play.

This was a major pickup for Matt McMahon and LSU as they attempt to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since he was hired in 2022.