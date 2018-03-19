GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Slightly more than two minutes into the game, Tremont Waters knocked down a 3-pointer to leave the Tigers behind the Utes 7-5. Over the seven minutes, LSU was outscored 23-4. The only Tigers points came on field goals by Duop Reath and Waters. LSU was 2-of-8 from the field and committed four turnovers as it fell behind 30-9. Sedrick Barefield scored eight points in that stretch for Utah. The Tigers came no closer than 15 points the rest of the night.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Waters completed his freshman season by scoring 19 points and handing out eight assists. Waters scored at least 19 points in a game for the 14th time this season. He registered at least eight assists in a game for the 12th time this season. The Tigers had won the previous 11 games in which Waters handed out eight or more assists. Waters was 6-of-16 from the field and 6-of-7 at the foul line. Waters missed seven of his eight 3-point shots. Waters also had four steals and three rebounds. He ended the season with 198 assists – the second most by a LSU player. Kenny Higgs has the Tigers record with 239 assists in 1977.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Field-goal percentage – Utah 58 percent (33-of-57), LSU 44 percent (26-of-59)

3-point field goal percentage – Utah 52 percent (14-of-27), LSU 27 percent (8-of-30)

Turnovers – LSU 9, Utah 13

Points off turnovers – LSU 21, Utah 13

Rebounds – Utah 37, LSU 26

Steals – LSU 9, Utah 3

Assists – Utah 20, LSU 13

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Tremont Waters: 19 points, 8 assists

Skylar Mays: 16 points

Aaron Epps: 12 points, 6 rebounds

Randy Onwuasor: 10 points

Daryl Edwards: 5 points, 5 rebounds

UTAH

Sedrick Barefield: 17 points

Justin Bibbins: 16 points, 5 assists

Gabe Bealer: 13 points

Tyler Rawson: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

David Collette: 12 points, 5 rebounds

NOTES

The LSU starting lineup consisted of Waters at point guard, Edwards and Brandon Sampson on the wings and Epps and Reath in the post. Brandon Rachal was not in uniform due to a suspension. . .Mays did not make his first basket until 2:17 remained in the first half. He was 6-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers. The four 3-pointers matched his career-high. . .No other player other than Mays made more than one 3-point shot. The rest of the Tigers team was 4-of-23 on shots from behind the 3-point line. . .Epps and Reath were a combined 9-of-18 on field goal attempts. However, the duo was not much of a factor when Utah was taking control of the game in the first quarter. . .Sampson did not take a shot in ten minutes. . .Onwuasor was 4-of-7 from the field in his final game at LSU. . .Wayde Sims had no points and one rebound in ten minutes. . .Waters made the first basket of the third quarter to cut Utah’s advantage to 15 points at 47-32. But, the Utes answered with a 13-4 run over the next four minutes to go ahead 60-36. . .The Tigers’ 2009 Southeastern Conference championship team lost at Utah 91-61. . .The 25-point margin of defeat was the largest for LSU in either a NCAA tournament or NIT game. . .The Tigers lost their last nine games away from the PMAC – eight true road games and one neutral site game in the SEC tournament. . .LSU finished the season with an 18-15 record. Utah, which will play in a quarterfinal game Wednesday, is 21-11. . .The paid attendance was 5,528.