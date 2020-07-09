TigerDetails - Versatile DB Sage Ryan 'boiling down' college commitment decision

As his high-profile college decision draws nearer, the typically even-keel Sage Ryan can't help but be amazed at how quickly time has flown.

"That escalated so fast," Ryan exclaims in unintentionally funny fashion. "From being a younger cat in the Dome, and even earlier than that, just being taught by the older guys, it just flew by in the blink of an eye. But now I'm here, I'm ready."