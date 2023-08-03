LSU opened fall camp on Thursday, a time where anticipation and determination are evident as they begin their redemption period in preparation for the 2023 season. With cleats laced and helmets gleaming, these fighting Tigers of the turf, stand ready to leave their mark on the upcoming season.

Coach Brian Kelly is entering his second season as head football coach with the Tigers after previously leading them to the SEC West Title with a record of 10-4. Now having experience with not only returning players, but also

new incoming players, Coach Kelly gave a little insight about his expectations from the team this upcoming season.

“I think the strength of this unit is returning SEC players. Guys that have played football, SEC football, on both sides.” Kelly states following the first practice of fall camp. “Playing in this league requires more than just athleticism. You have to have the talent, don’t get me wrong, but you have to know how to play the game for

four quarters in the SEC. You have to play it the right way. If you play it the right way for four quarters, you can win a lot of games in this league, but you need experience and I think we have experience,” said Coach Kelly.

Kelly went on to speak about some other important things regarding the Tigers this season including the new injury protocol, the competition between the offensive line, and also how the defense would be leveling up with some new players out on the field together.

“We thought it was important given the nature of what’s going on today out there relative to reporting and gaming that we wanted to make sure we were transparent with injuries, not putting pressure on anyone here to guess who’s in, who’s out.” he goes on to speak regarding the new injury protocols.

“So we came up with a protocol and procedure that’s similar to what the NFL does relative to reporting injuries. So we’ll do that twice during the week so you’ll have a good sense of who’s in what state, and then we’ll get to Saturday if someone was doubtful we’ll give you available or unavailable. The only caveat is if someone gets sick we’ll

give you a sickness update as well. So those are some of the guide rails relative to what we’re doing at this camp.”

This new injury and health protocol comes after news regarding defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, who will be taking a step down this season to focus on a “personal health matter.” Which Kelly announced yesterday.

Even with Coach Lindsey gone for a while, the fate of the defensive line is still in good standing according to Kelly.

“I think the versatility allows us to play our three safety look, that three-safety look for us allows us to rotate different guys down into the box depending on what their skill set is and still give us the kind of coverage from top down. That’s not a luxury a lot of teams have and I think we didn’t have that last year. But with, Sam and certainly you know, Major Burns healthy, (Greg) Brooks. It certainly gives us now a lot more versatility with three really good safeties, three SEC caliber players that give us great flexibility.”

On the other side of the ball, the offensive line seems to be the most competitive side this upcoming season.

“Offensive line is adjusting on the fly and their ability to do that now is really the difference in being a successful offensive line. Everything happens after the snap, and these guys now have adjusted for the point where they can handle things on the fly.” Kelly said.

“We’re gonna have to see some of these young guys. We’re not gonna throw them in there with the first group right away. But it’ll be similar to the evolution of our freshmen last year where we gradually brought them along, and then they took over some positions. You may see that happen again in camp. We’re gonna give them a little time. I don’t really like to set a depth chart the first you know, six practices. I like to let the guys kind of go out there that were starting and then, let’s see how this competition takes care of itself. But I think there could be potential battles on that offensive line.”

These battles that were spoken about also included the competition with the center position. Charles Turner returned from an injury, Marlon Martinez who only got a chance to play a little in the past season, has been continuing to work on his

weight during the offseason, and Bo Bordelon will still be cross training like he previously did in the Spring. Garret Dellinger is also there cross training as a backup, while incoming freshman DJ Chester will be making his way closer to center, according to Kelly.

“So I don’t know that we’re done there in terms of making final decisions. I think we’re going to create a little bit more competition there as the weeks unfold, but you’re right in your assertions that it’s one, two there right now, and then I think we’re going to probably focus a little bit after the first six practices and then make that a real point of emphasis the center position in terms of battling two and three.”

Although John Emery Jr. did not attend the first fall practice due to completing an internship, Kelly reassured that he would be back for tomorrow's practice and eligible for this season, adding another running back to occupy reps with Logan Diggs, Noah Cain, and Josh Williams, just to name a few.

The Tigers will take the field for Day two of fall camp on Friday as they continue their preparations for the final season.



