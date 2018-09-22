Kyle Edwards is one of Louisiana's top 2020 prospects.

The 3-star tailback out of Destrehan is already ranked as Rivals' No. 20-ranked prospect in the state for the next recruiting cycle.

Edwards splits carries with 2019 Rivals100 back John Emery Jr., a Georgia verbal, and is putting together an impressive campaign. Here's how the junior tailback fared on Friday, Sept. 21 against Hahnville.

LSU is evaluating Edwards after a strong camp performance in June. He holds early overtures from Utah and Kentucky.