VIDEO: Breaking down Phillip Webb to LSU
Rivals.com breaks down a major pledge on a major day for the LSU Tigers. Phillip Webb has proven his Rivals100 status in both games and camps. We take a close look at his skill set here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news