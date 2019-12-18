News More News
football

VIDEO: Breaking down Phillip Webb to LSU

Chad Simmons
Rivals.com Analyst

Rivals.com breaks down a major pledge on a major day for the LSU Tigers. Phillip Webb has proven his Rivals100 status in both games and camps. We take a close look at his skill set here.

