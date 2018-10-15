BATON ROUGE, La. — Breiden Fehoko’s pre-game Haka dance with his family went viral in more ways than one. It also lent itself as motivation before LSU’s showdown with No. 2 Georgia.



The ancient warrior dance became a video sensation before and then after the LSU game. What does it all mean? Fehoko went over the ins and outs of the Haka dance, why he stuck his tongue at the end and whether his teammates are catching on.

Here’s a snippet of what Fehoko said:

“I’m gunna kill you,” Fehoko said, when asked what sticking out the tongue symbolized.

“Back in the olden days, they stick their tongues out. It means: ‘We’re going to kill you and take what you have.’ When you finish the Haka dance, I stick my tongue out — not to my dad of course — but for the Georgia game, it means: ‘I’m coming.’