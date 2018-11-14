BATON ROUGE, La. -- Cole Tracy will be celebrated in front of a crowd of LSU faithful on Saturday night as one of 18 seniors who have already earned their degrees or are on track to do so in the spring.



Tracy is finishing up his first and final season in Baton Rouge, but that has not tarnished what the experience has meant to the former Assumption placekicker.

“This whole dream and this experience is coming to an end, but it’s been incredible,” he said.

Tracy is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s best placekicker, and has been named the SEC Player of the Week twice this season.