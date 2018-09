BATON ROUGE, La. — Devin White may have stumbled on LSU’s winning formula.

Poise and adjustments.

LSU’s junior middle linebackers credited the team’s poise — particularly in the fourth quarter — and adjustments made by the coaching staff at halftime for the Tigers’ 22-21 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

White credited his team’s execution, as well as Cole Tracy, who delivered the game-winning field goal as time expired.