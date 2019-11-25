In his only press conference during Thanksgiving week, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron covered several topics:

-- Apologizing for his comment about Arkansas after defeating the Razorbacks

-- Last season's 7OT game loss against Texas A&M: "We felt helpless" after the game.

-- Grant Delpit will play this week, as will Shaadiq Charles

-- Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond

-- Joe Burrow's importance to the team; hopes he wins the Heisman

-- And much more