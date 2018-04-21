Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-21 21:13:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Ed Orgeron post-spring game

Alex Liggett
TigerBait.com staff

Ed Orgeron met with the media following the LSU football team's 2018 spring game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}