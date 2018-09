ARLINGTON (Texas) -- Ed Orgeron proved it ... he doesn't blink.

LSU's second-year head coach overcame a month full of suspensions, position battles and national doubt with a 33-17 victory over No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium.

Afterward, Orgeron touched on Nick Brossette's big Week 1 performance, Joe Burrow's tactics at the line of scrimmage and updated the injuries of K'Lavon Chaisson and Adrian Magee.