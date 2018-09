BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 18 knows that LSU’s record is only a starting point.

Foster Moreau met with the media on Monday to break down LSU’s one-game-at-a-time mentality and why Louisiana Tech — a team coming off a bye week — presents a challenge. He also discusses why there’s plenty of room for improvement to stay unbeaten and how his quarterback, Joe Burrow, has become the toast of the town.