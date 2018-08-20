Foster Moreau hasn't missed a rep despite attrition at the tight end position.



Injuries to Jamal Pettigrew and JaCory Washington have certainly thinned the position group throughout fall camp, but LSU's newly minted No. 18 has stepped up to the plate and has refused to give up playing time.

The results: Moreau has been left to clash with sophomore Bench-linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, who is bracing for a breakout campaign as the Tigers' premier pass-rusher. The senior tight end thinks a breakout campaign won't due Chaisson justice by season's end.

"For four years, coming in with Lewis Neal, Tashawn Bower -- those are guys. Arden Key, a bunch of names that are playing on Sundays in the NFL," Moreau said on Monday. "The next one is K'Lavon Chaisson. The guy is a freak. We love him in the locker room. He's a great player, a funny guy and a great dude."

"But when he gets on the field," he added, "he's a freak. He might break the sack record."

What separates Chaisson from the great pass-rushers of the past in Baton Rouge? Speed.

"He's strong, but he is fast. He is fast -- I'll tell you that," Moreau detailed. "We do tempo runs in the summer. They aren't taxing. They aren't too hard, but that guy is sprinting."